Employers looking to fill hundreds of open positions Wednesday

CINCINNATI — There are two major job fairs happening Wednesday for companies looking to fill hundreds of open positions.

The United States Postal Service is holding one job fair, and it is trying to fill more than 200 open positions.

Job openings include positions like mail handlers, mail processors, drivers and carriers, and pay for these jobs is between $16.87 and $18.69.

Anyone interested in any of these positions can stop by either post office on Colerain Avenue or on Harrison Avenue between 1-3 p.m. You can talk to people there about the jobs to see which one is best for you and apply on site.

If the post office isn't for you, JobFairX is holding a virtual job fair to fill open positions from 25 different employers. Those employers include Procter & Gamble, MetLife and Intel.

The virtual event is free and you can register for it by clicking here.