Spike in RSV, flu cases causes concern ahead of holidays

CINCINNATI — RSV has been overwhelming Ohio hospitals for weeks. Now, a dramatic spike in hospitalizations for the flu is only making matters worse.

The timing is a concern as many people will be traveling and gathering with family over the coming weeks for the holidays.

"People are going to be coming together at a time when RSV rates and influenza rates are so high," said Dr. Claudia Hoyen, director of infection control with University Hospitals.

Hoyen said the spread of the flu and RSV cases typically start to tick up around Thanksgiving, but this year is unusual because we’re already in the thick of it. Ohio hospitals are feeling the impacts.

"Right now, most — especially our children's hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care centers and primary care offices — are all experiencing very high patient volumes," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

During the first week of November, there were 171 flu hospitalizations in Ohio. That’s up 26% from the week prior. Flu hospitalizations are usually nowhere near that high in November. Numbers aren’t usually that high until around mid-December.

Dr. Steve Feagins, medical director of Hamilton County Public Health, said it’s tough to predict what this means for the rest of the season.

"Predicting the flu is harder than predicting the weather," Feagins said. "Sometimes you’ll have an early peak followed by a peak of a different strain later. Sometimes you’ll have an early peak followed by no peak."

Since the flu can be unpredictable, Feagins said the best thing to do is prepare.

"The only thing we can predict is it’s a good time to get your vaccine," he said.

Hoyen echoed those sentiments and is encouraging everyone to get their flu shot and COVID booster.

"We want to be able to spend time with friends and family, we want to be able to celebrate together, but let’s do that safely and protect all of those around us by getting vaccinated," Hoyen said.

Feagins recommends wearing a mask at your holiday gatherings if it will make you or your family members feel more comfortable.

