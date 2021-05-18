Mental Heath Action Day phone bank connects counselors with the public to answer questions, concerns

CINCINNATI — Professional counselors will be available to speak to callers about mental health and substance use Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. WCPO will air the phone bank during our evening news block.

The counselors will be able to provide information relating to insurance coverage, how to access care and specific health plans.

To speak to a professional counselor on Thursday, call 1-800-686-1526. That line will be monitored from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mon-Fri following the phone bank event.

An online toolkit to help people seeking mental health help is available here.

Anyone needing immediate help should text the keyword 4Hope to 741-741 and a trained crisis counselor will respond within five minutes. Emergency calls should be made to 911.