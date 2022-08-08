Hamilton County, Cincinnati health departments to offer initial monkeypox vaccine to high-risk residents

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County and Cincinnati's health departments will begin offering initial monkeypox vaccines to residents based on a risk tier format. The risk tiers were published by the CDC to determine those most deserving of the vaccine, which is in low supply.

“With vaccine in limited supply, it’s important that we get to the most vulnerable populations,” said Greg Kesterman, Hamilton County Health Commissioner.

Monkeypox can be contracted through many sexual acts as well as hugging, massaging, prolonged face-to-face contact or handling an object used by someone with monkeypox. Symptoms include a rash that will go through several stages, fever, muscle aches, sore throat and other flu-like symptoms.

Anyone who believes they may have contracted the disease is encouraged to self-isolate and call their primary care doctor before heading into the office.

“We have the tools and experience to effectively mitigate the impact of monkeypox in our community,” Cincinnati council member Reggie Harris said. “My office, in collaboration with the City Administration and Health Department, Commissioner Driehaus and the County Health Department sounded the alarm and are doing everything in our power to proactively provide vaccines to those most at risk.”

Anyone in an eligible risk tier should visit the Cincinnati Health Department or Hamilton County Public Health websites to register for an assessment. The first supply will be administered to the highest risk groups in the city and county.

“Initially, the state was going to hold its supply of vaccine and we worked with them to move more quickly to supply vaccine for our community,” Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said. “When we all work together, we can make things happen.”

As of Aug. 5, there are 45 cases of monkeypox in Ohio. Multiple cases have been reported in Cincinnati.

