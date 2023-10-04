Christ Hospital: Lyme disease on the rise as fall activities ramp up

CINCINNATI — With outdoors events ramping up during fall, the Christ Hospital says they're seeing an uptick in the number of cases of Lyme disease they're treating.

"We're actually seeing an increase in cases of Lyme disease, which coincides with a growing local tick population," said Thomas Lamarre, infectious diseases specialist at The Christ Hospital Network.

In June, the Cincinnati Health Department warned that tick-borne illnesses were on the rise. Joshua Benoit, an entomologist and professor of biological sciences at the University of Cincinnati, told WCPO that we're starting to see new species of ticks locally, including the gulf coast tick.

"One of the dangers of Lyme disease is that you can develop potentially fatal cardiovascular complications even after symptoms clear, so it's important to receive medical treatment if symptoms are present and you have known exposure to ticks, " Lamarre said.

The Christ Hospital Network said Lyme disease is usually spread in the Tri-State by the deer tick.

Symptoms of Lyme disease include headaches, fever, fatigue and rash.

"Ticks need to be attached for a long period of time to feed," Lamarre said. "So you're not going to get sick if you find a tick attached to you shortly after being exposed."

He said the best way to avoid tick-borne illnesses is to avoid exposure, and in instances of exposure, to thoroughly check all body parts for ticks.

Here are other ways to avoid ticks, according to the Christ Hospital Network:



Stay on the trail: Ticks don't tend to like short grass or bare patches

Wear light-colored clothing: Ticks are dark in color and the contrast will make it easier to spot them

Wear long pants: Tucking your pants into your socks, if possible, will help avoid ticks climbing up your pant leg.

Use a repellent on your clothing: DEET or Permethrin can be effective even through a few washes of your clothes.

