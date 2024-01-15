Millions of Americans face freezing temps as storm spreads south

It's going to be brutally cold across a large part of the country Monday, as 80% of the U.S. will experience below-freezing temperatures and 100 million Americans will be under wind chill alerts.

According to the National Weather Service, another blast of extremely cold Arctic air is predicted to move southward from Canada later this week, which could bring another round of dangerous cold weather across the Midwest and Deep South by the end of the work week.

Over 140 cold records could be broken from Oregon to Mississippi on Monday and Tuesday.

Places like Memphis, Dallas and Nashville are expected to stay below freezing for at least the next 72 hours, and the Iowa caucuses on Monday might be the coldest ever, with temperatures below zero and wind chills in the minus 30s.

The snowstorm in Iowa that blew in over the weekend buried parts of the Hawkeye State under 8 inches of snow, and the blizzard conditions made it impossible to move around.

The freezing temperatures Monday night at caucus time will be negative 11 Fahrenheit, and the wind chill will make it feel like anywhere from negative 27 to negative 36 degrees.

The subfreezing wind chills didn't stop the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on Saturday. It was the fourth-coldest game in history; it was so cold that the Chiefs coach's mustache froze during the first half.

Meanwhile, 2 feet of lake-effect snow forced the NFL to postpone theBuffalo Bills playoff game with the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said it was too dangerous for the game or for fans to travel, and a few more inches of snow are expected to fall Monday morning before the game kicks off in the afternoon. Volunteers have been shoveling out the stadium to get it ready for the game.

The winter storm will drop a season's worth of snow on Tennessee Monday. They're expecting up to 8 inches to blanket the state, and the highways are already coated.

The national radar shows the storm stretching from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex across the Deep South to the East Coast.

There are states of emergency in Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.

The freezing temperatures and snow are pushing up demand for power across Texas, with the electric grid company asking Texans to cut back on power Monday morning because of a lower supply of electricity. It's going to be below freezing from Dallas to Nashville for three days.

The snow will reach the northeast Monday night, and we could finally snap the snow drought from Washington, D.C., up through New York City Monday night into Tuesday morning.

