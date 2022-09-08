This top-rated steam cleaner is on sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve considered investing in a steam cleaner, or are just noticing your floors, appliances or even tile could use a bit of a refresh, you might want to check out the deal Amazon is offering on a McCulloch steamer now for a limited time.

The McCulloch steamer is currently 10% off, priced at $180, a savings of $20. The McCulloch steamer offers chemical-free cleaning, as it uses hot, pressured steam to eliminate stains and grime from nearly everything you could think of, from tile and grout to granite, sealed wood flooring, laminate, appliances, grills, your car and more.

The steamer has a 48-ounce water tank that heats up in under 12 minutes and provides up to 90 minutes of steam, plus 20 accessories including a floor mop, mop pads, nylon brushes, brass brush, angled nozzle, scrub pad, scraper, squeegee and more.

The steamer has an optional steam lock for continuous steam, or you can control the amount of steam you want to use. It comes with an 18-foot power cord and 10-foot steam hose, so you shouldn’t have any issues plugging it in and still taking it outside to clean your car or grill.

With more than 8,000 reviews, the McCulloch steamer has an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars, with 73% of customers giving it a full 5-stars.

Customers say the steamer is easy to use, works well on soap scum, tile grout and more and makes cleaning easier. One reviewer who gave the steamer a 5-star review and also shared a photo of the included accessories said it is the best steamer they’ve ever used and it is well worth the price.

“This steamer is a beast compared to the others I have used,” Abdul Purnell Askew SR wrote. “The main body has the hose and main nozzle that everything attaches to. There’s a pressure gauge and also a steam adjustment knob on the front. In my opinion the steam is a great temperature to use on multiple types of surfaces. The steam is very powerful and cuts thru grime with ease. I’ve used it to clean my oven and it cut thru the baked on stuff that’s been there for a while with no problem. It blasts thru solidified grease with ease and all you have to do it wipe it away. This is a great tool to clean the refrigerator with also without the use of chemicals.”



If you need something a bit different, Amazon has dozens of other steamers as well, like this Steamfast Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner that is also on sale, priced at $180, down from $190.

With a 17-foot power cord and 10-foot hose, it comes with 18 accessories, including mop pads, utility brushes, extension wands, a jet nozzle, squeegee, scrub tools, scraper, fill cup and more. The 48-ounce water tank heats up in 10 minutes and provides up to 90 minutes of steam.

More than 60% of customers gave the steamer a full 5-stars, saying it’s easy to use and works well, with many saying they wish they would have bought it sooner and they love the ability to clean without chemicals.

Will you be purchasing a steam cleaner to clean your house without the use of chemicals?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.