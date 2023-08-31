Capitol doctor: Mitch McConnell 'medically clear' after freezing mid-sentence at Covington forum

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "medically clear" after a second freeze-up in two months, the U.S. Capitol attending physician said Thursday.

McConnell stopped speaking mid-sentence Wednesday while answering a question about running for reelection at a forum in Covington. An aide stepped in and told reporters they would "need a minute" before the senator returned briefly to answer a few more questions.

The 81-year-old's office said Wednesday in a statement McConnell felt "momentarily lightheaded" and noted he would be consulting a physician before his next event. Dr. Brian P. Monahan said in a statement Thursday that he consulted McConnell and his neurology team, determining he is able to continue with his schedule.

Monahan connected the incident to McConnell's fall earlier this year — one that gave him a concussion and a fractured rib, which put him in physical rehabilitation for nearly six weeks.

"Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration," Monahan said.

President Joe Biden also briefly mentioned McConnell's recovery while speaking at FEMA headquarters in Washington.

"I spoke to him today and, you know, he was his old self on the telephone," Biden said. "Having a little understanding of dealing with neurosurgeons ... it's not at all unusual to have the response that sometimes happens to Mitch when you've had a severe concussion. It's part of the recovery, and so I'm confident he's gonna be back to his old self."

In late July, McConnell left his own press conference at the Capitol after he stopped mid-sentence and stared off for several seconds. When asked about the situation, he said at the time that he was "fine."

READ MORE

Senator Mitch McConnell freezes up mid-sentence during questioning at forum in Covington

Mitch McConnell's second freeze-up raises questions about term, age limits

Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence