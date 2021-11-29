Watch
USPS hosts week-long hiring fair in Cincinnati

Susan Walsh/AP
A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 9:13 AM, Nov 29, 2021
CINCINNATI — The United States Postal Service is gearing up for a busy holiday shipping season and they’re looking to hire more workers.

USPS is hosting a week-long hiring fair at the Cincinnati Main Post Office located at 1591 Dalton Avenue

Earlier this year, U.S. postal management found low employee availability to be one of the primary causes of shipping delays.
The postal service has immediate openings for positions including mailhandler assistances and city carrier assistants. Starting hourly pay will range between $16.87 and $18.92. USPS is recruiting for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

The hiring fair will run each day Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Applicants must still officially apply online at www.usps.com/careers. The hiring fair will allow prospective applicants a chance to ask questions and learn more about open positions.

