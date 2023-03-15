Home inventory is down while prices rise in Butler, Hamilton, Warren counties

CINCINNATI — Home prices are continuing to increase in three local counties as fewer houses are being put on the market, according to the Realtor Alliance of Greater Cincinnati.

According to its February Home Sales Report, the number of homes put on the market in Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties was down about 26% compared to January.

"I think people are maybe pulling back on the time to sell because they're not sure if they can find a house at that same interest rate," said Rich Fletcher, CEO of the Realtor Alliance.

It's not deterring buyers, though. One house for sale in Springfield Township had more than 50 showings after being on the market for just over 24 hours, according to the listing agent.

Ibor Niggebrugge and Meredith Furey are on the hunt for their next home.

"We've kind of outgrown our own home. Our 1-year-old, he's rambunctious and he needs a little bit more space," Niggebrugge said.

While interest rates aren't deterring them from planning a move, it's still on their minds.

"I mean our interest rate's going to double," Furey said.

Plus, prices are still going up.

The Realtor Alliance said February's median home price was $252,000, up from a median price of $230,000 in January.

While Niggebrugge and Furey aren't discouraged yet, Furey said "give us six months."

