Positively Cincinnati: Teens spreading joy through music

INDIAN HILL — Their shirts say "where words fail, music speaks." Most student are long gone after class on Friday, but this musical group of students isn't like most.

The group is called the Power of Music. Some students at Indian Hill High School take this time to practice with the music group that aims to spread joy.

Joseph Kayne came up with the idea. His music muse was his grandma, whom he sings for over video chat.

"She's 91 and lives alone," Kayne explained. "One of the things that gives her joy is to listen to me sing."

Maybe because she was a singer too, having performed in New York City nightclubs.

Now, the group's numbers are growing.

"It's made my heart happy because I've played violin since second grade," Indian Hill High School junior​​ Emery Cunningham said about Power of Music. "I've always loved music."

Sharing the love has been a little more challenging since the pandemic made singing in person tough. So Power of Music took its outreach virtual.

Kayne's parents couldn't be more proud.

Alexander Kayne is happy his son has made the such an effort.

"He's reaching out to the non-profits they'd sent the videos to, to say when you're ready for performances, we'll be ready," Kayne's mom Jody Yetzer said.

The group practices to be sure they hit the right notes with the people they're hoping to bring a little positivity.

"I love music and I know the joy you feel when you listen to music." Kanye said. "Just taking that joy and spreading it is my true life mission."