Familiar local face can be found ringing bells for Salvation Army

CINCINNATI — Salvation Army kettle bells are ubiquitous with December and shoppers are likely used to hearing them chime while out shopping at stores like Kroger. They might not expect to see a familiar face ringing them.

"I love their motto, 'do the most good,'" said Jim Scott, whose presence in local radio spans decades. "I can't imagine a better way to try and operate every day than to do the most good."

His twice-weekly bell-ringing to raise kettle cash for those in the Tri-State in need is a result of his desire to live up to that motto.

He said every time someone fishes into their wallet to slip a donation into the iconic red kettle, he's happy to know the money will go toward doing good.

He knows lending his name won't hurt the cause, but that's not the only thing he feels a responsibility to lend.

"You have to lend your heart too," he said.

Scott recovered from polio as a child, something he said he didn't do without the help of others. Now, he gives his time year after year.

"This year the theme is 'hope marches on,'" he said. "I like the optimism."

Timothy Lyle, division commander for the Salvation Army, said they're happy to have Scott on board.

"Jim's been a real champion for us ... I believe he has a genuine commitment to make the community a better place," he said.

Last year, the Red Kettle Campaign raised around $700,000. The money raised goes to Salvation Army programs like providing food, shelter and rent assistance for many who need it in the Tri-State.