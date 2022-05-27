YMCA - Safety Around Water

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

May is National Water Safety month and it's the perfect time to remind parents about the dangers of swimming. Sadly, drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages one to four. The YMCA is committed to getting that number down. Every year the YMCA teaches thousands of kids to swim and YMCA Water Safety Expert, Linsday Mondick discussed the YMCA's Safety Around Water program.

