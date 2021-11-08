Wow Them in Winter with Holiday Beauty Essentials

Just in time for getting dressed up and enjoying the holidays, we put on some glam during the holidays for your more intimate gatherings. We spoke to celebrity beauty expert Milly Almodovar about how to look good and feel good during this challenging holiday season.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.