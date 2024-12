If you’re staring at an unfinished holiday shopping list and the calendar, don’t worry—tech expert Jennifer Jolly is here to help you finish strong with her top gadget picks for everyone on your list. From kids to parents, here’s what she recommends:

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition

2. HP Festivity Activities and Envy 6100 Printer

3. Stay Safe with McAfee+ Advanced

4. Harbor Next-Gen Baby Monitor

5. Bark Kids Smartwatch

For more tech tips and gift ideas, visit www.techish.com

#WCPO9Sponsor