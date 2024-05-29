Watch Now
Student Behavioral Health Survey

Posted at 2:25 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 14:25:15-04

As high school and college students wind down their spring terms and prepare for summer, it’s a critical time to tune into their mental health and consider how to engage in conversations about it.

According to new data from the 2nd Annual Student Behavioral Health Report, commissioned by UnitedHealthcare and conducted by YouGov, there is a near-50% or greater increase in self-reported anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation among college students compared to high school students – and parents may not be aware of their students’ struggles. Pete Scalia spoke with Dr. Gary Grosel, Chief Medical Officer at UnitedHealthcare, to discuss the report's findings and share tips on how to help your students with their mental and behavioral health.

Resources available at UHC.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

