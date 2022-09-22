The past few years have seen some ups and downs and all these challenges have many questioning their financial outlook, especially those who are retired or nearing retirement. Tony Roberts, President and Founder of Prosperity Asset Management, a firm that has helped many individuals and couples live a more secure retirement, joined Cincy Lifestyle to talk more about a retirement checklist.

COST

What are your basic needs? How much do they cost? How much will your dream retirement cost? Do you have that saved or do you need more?

INCOME

How are you going to replace your paycheck? How can we generate income to provide for your retirement?

PROTECTION

How can your portfolio handle risks and challenges (inflation, volatility, etc)?

TAXES

Are you prepared for that retirement tax bill or can you reduce or eliminate it?

Take advantage of this special offer from Prosperity Asset Management, and make sure you're covered on your Retirement Checklist! If you've saved $500,000 or more, Tony will sit down with you personally to customize a retirement plan just for you. This is a comprehensive plan that includes a look into taxes, your investments, your income sources... And so much more to help get you where you deserve to be living your dream retirement!

