Preventing A Holiday Plumbing Hassle with Schlueter Plumbing

Tis the season for family gatherings and delicious food! As you prepare to host family and friends, it's easy to forget one extremely important factor… ensuring your homes plumbing is ready to accommodate your guests. Nathan Hudelson, the owner of Schlueter Plumbing joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to share tips on preventing a holiday plumbing nightmare.

As you prepare holiday meals this year, remember NOT to use the garbage disposal as a trash can. While it may seem indestructible, it can only handle so much. Avoid putting celery, potatoes, carrots, onions, lettuce, grease, oil, fat, bones, egg shells, pastas, rice and coffee into your disposal. These are difficult for the blades to grind up and can lead to blockages. Be sure to use plenty of water when using your disposal. Make sure all drains are functioning properly, any bubbling or gurgling bad odors should be evaluated by a professional before the holiday.

Make a “toilet paper only” rule and if needed add a wastebasket to your bathrooms. Check those unused bathroom fixtures, fix or upgrade those showers, toilets and faucets a week or a few days before your guests arrive. Issues to look for would be running toilets, toilets that constantly need plunged, dripping faucets and shower valves etc. Keep in mind, many times when these fixtures only get used once or twice a year the rubber hardens and they don’t turn on and off properly. If this happens you will need a professional plumber to fix or replace these items, operating these fixtures a few times a month can really help prevent these issues.

Faucets leaking could be a variety of issues. Besides the issue, you don’t want to be stuck with a huge water bill. Whether the leak is due to corrosion, defective parts or mineral deposits, it’s best to hire a plumbing professional to take care of it.

If you're looking for a professional plumbing service, contact Schlueter Plumbing at 513-771-7588 or visit SchlueterPlumbing.com

