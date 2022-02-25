Pineberries: The Hot New Food Trend for 2022

Registered Dietitian Dana White joined us to share one hot new food trend for 2022 – the pineberry!

She partnered with Wish Farms to educate us on the pineberry. White says, “With an eye-catching, conversation-starting appearance, it has the sweetness of a strawberry with a hint of tropical flavor. Like other berries, pineberries are a rich in nutrients and low in calories. Pineberries are an excellent source of vitamin C, which supports immune function, and other antioxidants. They contain folate, fiber, potassium and phosphorus.

Pineberries are a great choice for people who are looking to add more fruit to their diet, hungry for fresh snack or lunchbox choices, or craving a sweet treat that’s nutritious and low in calories.

You can find pineberries at Meijer.