New Combination Treatment for RCC Kidney Cancer

There's new hope for people diagnosed with a type of kidney cancer called "renal cell carcinoma." this type of cancer more often affects men and unfortunately isn't diagnosed until it reaches advanced stages. Dr. Elizabeth Kessler and Bryan Lewis joined us to talk about a new combination treatment that is giving many hope.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.