NEW Big Game Tech Advances with the Top Police and Tech Expert

Connectivity is one of the top priorities for those planning this year’s Super Bowl, and it’s even more important to the first-responders charged with helping keep everyone at the game and in the surrounding community connected and safe. Verizon and public safety agencies supporting this year’s Super Bowl have been planning for more than two years - installing and enabling advanced technology that will impact the lives of football fans everywhere and those enjoying SoFi Stadium for years to come.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 18:14:44-05
