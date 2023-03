Mother’s Day will be here before we know it and lifestyle expert Jessica Reyes joined Michelle Hopkins to share deals on Mother’s Day gifts from online retailer, Zulily,

and to help make sure all the moms we’ve ever loved are celebrated this year.

Download Zulily’s app or visit www.Zulily.com and find deals on gifts like these and more on Zulily’s Mother’s Day Shop or sign up for Zulily’s For All Moms Gifting Advisor.

#WCPO9Sponsor