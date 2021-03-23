Luxury Style and Safety at an Affordable Price

With the coming of spring, it's a great time to update your home décor with some safe and warm improvements. And safety is an important consideration for Lauren Makk. She's a mother of two, interior designer and TV host for shows such as Design Star: Next Gen on Discovery Plus, Home Made Simple on the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, and TLC's Trading Spaces.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.