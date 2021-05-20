Learning More About Mental Health Benefits with Ohio Dept. of Insurance

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Today is mental health action day. To help Ohioans navigate their mental health and substance use disorder treatment insurance benefits we are partnering with the Ohio Department of Insurance to answer your questions tonight. Call 1-800-686-1526 TONIGHT from 4-6:30PM Take a look at the mental health toolkit from ODI here:

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.