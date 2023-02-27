Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

It’s Tax Season! How to Maximize the Most Significant Financial Moment of the Year

It’s Tax Season! How to Maximize the Most Significant Financial Moment of the Year
Posted at 11:33 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 11:33:38-05

There’s been a significant shift in American income in the past few years. People are starting their own businesses, taking on a side hustle or creating a second income stream. Add to this the financial worries many Americans have which are driven largely by inflation, and it makes tax time and getting every dollar of their tax refund more important than ever.

A recent H&R Block survey revealed that 69% of Americans are extremely concerned about inflation and its impact on their finances. According to another H&R Block survey, 35% of Americans intend to use their refund to pay off debt or bills. Between COVID relief measures expiring, inflation, changes in severance and unemployment, the crypto craze and investment losses – especially in retirement accounts –– this could mean that Americans will rely on their tax refunds this year more than recent years, or ever.

H&R Block’s President of Global Consumer Tax & Service Delivery Karen Orosco joined Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle to discuss what Americans can do to best prepare for tax season so they are in control of their finances and receive their maximum refund.

For more information, visit www.HRBlock.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.