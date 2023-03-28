Watch Now
Hoxworth's Pitching for Platelets

Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 13:50:32-04

It's your chance to pitch at the Red's game for Hoxworth's Pitching for Platelets! Platelet Donors between April 1 and May 30 will be entered for a chance to win the FIRST PITCH at the June 8, 2023 Cincinnati Reds game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ballpark (7:10 pm game). The more you donate, the more chances you have to win! Donations may be made at all Hoxworth neighborhood donor centers.

The winning package includes:
First pitch + catch (donor brings along their selected catcher)
4 tickets to the game
Personalized Reds jersey

Donors can register and schedule at: https://hoxworth.org/pitching-for-platelets.html

