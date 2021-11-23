Healthier Thanksgiving Feasts

Just in time for Thanksgiving, we have superstar nutritionist DJ Blatner, RDN, CSSD, to help plan the perfect holiday feast. Of course, perfection for this super star author and nutritionist includes making the meals that save her fans money and include “healthified” sides. ALDI is continuing its tradition of offering unbeatable value by lowering prices on holiday essentials across the store. Customers can get everything they need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal―including the Butterball turkey, sides and pumpkin pie―all from ALDI and all for less than $30.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 14:14:28-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team