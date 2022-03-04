H&R Block Champions Equity in College Sports

As a push for equity in women’s college sports, H&R Block, America’s most trusted tax preparation company, has announced a $1 million commitment to sponsorship support and tax preparation services for numerous female college athletes.

College athletes were first allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) last year under new NCAA rules. It wasn’t long, however, before a disparity emerged between male and female sponsorships.

H&R Block is stepping in to help close the gap—not only standing up for female college athletes with financial support but also providing tax preparation services to help sponsored athletes navigate their changing financial circumstances. New income means tax changes, and H&R Block wants to help these women get every dollar they deserve.