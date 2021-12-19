Find the Fact: Protecting yourself from COVID-19 in Ohio

The current flu season coinciding with the holiday season and the ongoing pandemic has the potential to put more vulnerable Ohioans at risk for COVID-19. Less than 60 percent of the population in Ohio has received at least one vaccine dose, and cases are continuing to rise. The good news is that vaccines continue to provide those who are fully vaccinated a high degree of protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19; and with the recent authorization of vaccines for younger children, more Ohioans can get protected. We talked to Dr. Steven Gordon from the Cleveland Clinic to learn more.
Posted at 5:30 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 05:30:26-05
