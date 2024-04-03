Family Nurturing Center educates community about child abuse prevention

The Family Nurturing Center provides support to kids in the community by equipping families with resources, and educating the Greater Cincinnati Area about ways to prevent child abuse. CL's Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw talked with CEO and President Jane Herms about their work and previewed the group's upcoming events. To learn more or get involved, visit familynurture.org.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..