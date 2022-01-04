COOKIE POP and CANDY POP Introduces Two NEW Holiday Flavors

SNAX-Sational Brands’ Candy Pop and Cookie Pop introduced two new original flavor profiles for the holiday season -- Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate -- timed to #GivingTuesday and their annual SnackGiving initiative. The limited edition seasonal flavors have been flying off shelves - currently available in 5.25oz size bags and available for purchase at Kroger Co. doors inclusive of Kroger, QFC, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Dillons, King Soopers, Smiths, Ralphs, Roundy's / Mariano's division, plus various other retailers, and online http://www.cookiepopcandypop.com/collections/shop-all.

To excite consumers about the two new flavors, the SNAX-Sational Brands engaged filmmaker Bobby Kennedy III to direct a video series centered around the iconic Gingerbread holiday season character, a symbol of holiday treats and cheer.