COOKIE POP and CANDY POP Introduces Two NEW Holiday Flavors

Posted at 5:18 PM, Jan 04, 2022
SNAX-Sational Brands’ Candy Pop and Cookie Pop introduced two new original flavor profiles for the holiday season -- Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate -- timed to #GivingTuesday and their annual SnackGiving initiative. The limited edition seasonal flavors have been flying off shelves - currently available in 5.25oz size bags and available for purchase at Kroger Co. doors inclusive of Kroger, QFC, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Dillons, King Soopers, Smiths, Ralphs, Roundy's / Mariano's division, plus various other retailers, and online http://www.cookiepopcandypop.com/collections/shop-all.
To excite consumers about the two new flavors, the SNAX-Sational Brands engaged filmmaker Bobby Kennedy III to direct a video series centered around the iconic Gingerbread holiday season character, a symbol of holiday treats and cheer.

