Classroom and Dorm Essentials from Limor Suss

Posted at 1:02 PM, Aug 13, 2021
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares back to school must haves for students of all ages, from the classroom to dorm room.

Green Giant Veggie Fries, available in three varieties, combine crispy texture with the flavorful taste of real vegetables, and contains one full serving of vegetables in each serving, making it an ideal after school snack.
Crayola’s back-to-school essentials feature a mix of classic products and new favorites for helping students “have a colorful first day”!
Slay dragon breath with Hello Products’ Dragon Dazzle Fluoride Toothpaste, Unicorn Sparkle Toothpaste, and the earth-friendly Replaceable Head Toothbrush.
Cross skincare essentials off your back-to-school checklist. Bliss and Dormify have teamed up to create the ultimate self-care kit.

Visit LimorLoves.com [limorloves.com] for more information.

