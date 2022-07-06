Watch Now
Bringing Convenience to ‘Summer Essentials’ with Lifestyle Expert Ereka Vetrini

DoorDash is your one-stop shop for all things summer!
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 13:45:50-04

The sun is out, the car is packed, and the family is ready for a day at the pool. You pull out of your driveway and head down the street, only to realize you have forgotten the sunscreen…or the cold drinks…or your sunglasses…

Sound familiar?

The average American has to turn around and go back inside their home to retrieve a forgotten item four times per month. During summer, many forget to pack essentials like sunscreen, water, snacks and more. Summer should be about relaxing and having fun, not stressing about packing or forgetting items – luckily, we have you covered.

Lifestyle Expert Ereka Vetrini shares her top tips for summer outings, the importance of planning ahead, and preventing last minute trips to the store. DoorDash is your one-stop shop for all things summer!

For more information, download the app or visit DoorDash.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

