Book Look: Charlie Tractor Brings Adventure to your Home

Meet sisters, Katie and Carrie Weyler.

They are local co-authors of a children’s picture book series about a young boy named Charlie Tractor and his dog, Pickles. Charlie, like most young boys, loves adventure, visiting his Grandparent’s farm, and exploring the great outdoors with the people he loves.

These family-oriented stories are designed for beginner readers and all children two to eight years old. Whether it’s playing outside with his dog, fishing with their Grandpa Jack or helping his neighbor plant his garden, these books will encourage children and families to discover fun activities to do together outdoors.

Besides writing children’s books, Katie and Carrie enjoy visiting local elementary schools, and reading to the children. They would love to do a book reading at your school, daycare, library, or event! You can meet Carrie & Katie at Autumn Fest on Sept. 18th at The Learning Tree Farm in Dayton.

To learn more about their book readings, visit their website www.charlietractor.com and follow them on their Charlie Tractor Books Facebook and Instagram pages. The Charlie Tractor books are available on their website, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Joseph-Beth.

