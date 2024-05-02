Watch Now
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Tips for Mother’s Day Entertaining

Posted at 10:30 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 10:30:03-04

Alfonso Ribeiro is teaming up with Bob Evans to showcase time-saving tips for easy Mother’s Day entertaining. He joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to chat about how high-quality, farm-fresh, quick-to-table food is made to meet the needs of today’s busy families and is a perfect way to compliment every Mother’s Day or springtime menu. Plus, Ribeiro shares how time-saving pros nationwide can apply to take over his role as the Bob Evans “Replacement Spokesperson.”

For more information, visit www.BobEvansGrocery.com

