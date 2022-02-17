A Dental Cavity Crisis and Knowing Your OQ Oral Intelligence

Did you know that 45% of kids suffer from cavities, and tooth decay is THE most prevalent disease in the world? Chances are that the oral health crisis is the biggest public health crisis you didn’t know about, affecting nearly half the world’s population. The good news is we can do something about it.Dr. Maria Ryan talked to us about the oral health crisis and asked the important question: Do you know your OQ? To know your OQ means to understand that your overall health STARTS with your oral health. The science points to our mouths: a healthy smile means a healthier body, mind, and community. Oral health is linked to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, diabetes, adverse pregnancy outcomes, Alzheimer’s, rheumatoid arthritis – even cancer. Oral health also has an impact on mental health and kids’ self-esteem.