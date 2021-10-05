84 Lumber: A Career for Hard-Working People

Looking for a new career? 84 Lumber is looking for hard-working people who are ready to roll up their sleeves and get things done. The company believes a wide variety of candidates can find success with them – a college graduate with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next challenge, or people with some experience who want to start fresh. No experience or degree is necessary to join the 84 team. They have an on-site training center dedicated to the training and development of our 84 Lumber associates and will teach you the construction and buildings materials industry. Check out the Ladder of Opportunity to see where a career at 84 Lumber can take you!

