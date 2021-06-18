When you, your friends, and your family decide to spend a day at an amusement park, there’s an expectation that you will have a safe and fun outing. You expect the rides, games, and roller coasters to be thrilling and fun. You also expect them to be safe. If they are not, your day of excitement can quickly turn into one of pain and loss.

Amusement park operators and owners are responsible for making sure their properties are safe. When they cut corners or ignore or neglect their duties to park-goers, the results can be dire. In a matter of seconds, unsafe conditions at a park can leave individuals with serious life-altering injuries such as: brain damage, spinal injury, electrocution, amputation, and even death.

If you or a loved one have been seriously injured at an amusement park, call Burg Simpson today.

Burg Simpson’s personal injury attorneys are devoted to holding amusement park owners and operators accountable for you or your loved one’s injuries; fighting for the compensation you deserve to get your life back on track.

Burg Simpson has 40 years of experience and an established record of securing significant compensation for our clients and their families.

We can help you too.

Call Now or fill out our free case evaluation form here.

5 Things You Need to Know After Suffering an Injury at an Amusement Park

1. The Symptoms of Your Injury May Not Show Up Until Days After The Incident

Many injuries cannot be seen and are not readily apparent – especially trauma to the brain. Roller coasters can aggressively shake guests in many directions, changing both direction and speed. These changes can result in traumatic injuries to the brain, which have the chance of creating brain bleeds and strokes (dissection of the vertebral artery and internal carotid artery, intraparenchymal hemorrhage, and subdural hemorrhage). Because of the differences in severity of the bleed, it may be days or weeks before you may even know something serious has happened inside of your brain. If you seek medical attention for a headache after a day at the amusement park, be sure to mention your recent park visit to the healthcare providers.

2. You Fight To Get Healthy - We Will Fight To Get You The Compensation You Deserve

If you or someone you love suffered a serious injury at an amusement park, your focus should be on getting as healthy as possible. Insurance adjusters and park representatives will distract you with frequent calls to try and cut you a quick settlement check for far less than the value of your case. So while you should be focusing on getting healthy, instead you are trying to answer calls, negotiate before you know the full extent of your injuries, and weigh your legal options. There is a better way. Call Burg Simpson. We will stop the calls from the adjusters and representatives, negotiate for a fair settlement value, and give you the time and space needed to heal and get back to your family.

3. Time Is Of The Essence: You Must Collect Evidence Immediately

Documents can get lost, misplaced, or disappear completely. Your memory and the memory of key witness will fade with time. Some cuts, most bruises, and many injuries will heal. Without proper steps to secure these materials, record witness statements, and document injuries, they can be lost forever, compromising your ability to prove what happened and how you were harmed.

If you contact Burg Simpson’s amusement park injury attorneys, they can help you know what is important to collect, save, and document in order to win your case and obtain fair compensation for everything you have been through.

4. The Insurance Company & Park Representative Are Not Your Friends

Once an amusement park learns of an injury on its grounds, there is a high likelihood that you will receive a call from an insurance adjuster or park representative. This call may occur shortly after the day of the event, while you’re still injured, processing the traumatic event, or in the discovery process going to doctors to diagnose your injuries.

The call that you receive will most likely be recorded and everything you say will be used against you to minimize your claim. Remember, park representatives and insurance adjusters do not want to offer you fair compensation for your injuries. Their goal is to pay as little as possible in exchange for you giving up your legal rights.

Burg Simpson’s amusement park injury attorneys can protect you from the games insurance adjusters and park representatives play and stop their calls.

Our personal injury attorneys will fight to get you the compensation you deserve and if necessary, go to court to get it.

5. Burg Simpson Is Here For You

For more than 40 years, Burg Simpson’s nationally recognized attorneys have stood up for individuals that have been harmed by negligent, careless, and reckless acts. We can help you too. We have the experience and resources necessary to take on the owners of the biggest amusement parks in the world.

Please call one of our experienced amusement park personal injury attorneys today so that we can begin the work necessary to get you the justice you deserve.

You can reach us for your free consultation by phone at (513) 852-5600 or by filling out the case evaluation form found here.

