Rent out your backyard to dogs and make easy cash

If you’re an animal-lover with even a small backyard, you could earn passive income hosting dogs and their human parents. And you don’t even have to be home to do it.

Anyone can list space with Sniffspot, which provides the website and payment services. As a result, you can help your neighbors and earn up to $1,500 a month in passive income.

What Is Sniffspot?

Sniffspot is like Airbnb, but instead of people renting lodging, hosts rent out their yards or land to pet parents. Dogs who don’t have access to backyards, are stressed out by dog parks and populated trails or just want to sniff around in a new spot can enjoy different off-leash areas.

Founder David Adams credits his wife with the idea.

“We were dating at the time, and we both have dogs from before we met. Rebecca traveled with her dog, Toshii. One night when she was in Baltimore, she called me and told me that it was so hard to find places for Toshii to go to the bathroom,” Adams shared with Don’t Waste Your Money.

“She just wished that there was an app where she could rent private places for him. That was the initial lightbulb. I posted about it on Facebook, and over 1,000 people interacted with the post. So based on that, I put up a simple site, and it has grown from there.”

Making Money With Sniffspot

Sniffspot spots have per dog, per hour base prices. By default, locations are automatically priced based on size, fencing, location and other features, with prices ranging from $4 to $20 an hour. If there’s more than one dog in the group, all additional dogs after the first dog are 50% off.

The algorithm will automatically adjust rates based on actual demand for your spot. You can also opt to set your price manually.

It’s good to remember that getting positive reviews will help your spot become more popular. So, you may consider keeping rates low at first to attract guests.

Sniffspot pays hosts monthly via direct deposit.

Boosting Your Earnings With Sniffspot

The most popular Sniffspots receive most of their earnings from repeat guests. So, what makes pup parents prefer one spot over another? Adams shared some valuable insights.

Size : Spots that measure at least half an acre earn six times more than smaller spots.

: Spots that measure at least half an acre earn six times more than smaller spots. Protection : Fenced spots earn twice as much as unfenced spots.

: Fenced spots earn twice as much as unfenced spots. Privacy: For example, many guests favor a yard that doesn’t have other dogs on the fence line.

“But beyond that, it is about the experience that the host provides,” says Adams. “The best hosts are focused on providing a great experience for their customers. They ask their guests about their experience and make changes based on feedback.”

One thing you can do to help guests get the most out of their time in your spot is to offer extras. Following are some that have the most impact:

Access to a toilet. Spots with portable restrooms or other outhouses earn 5.5 times more than spots without them.

Signs at the entrance help guests be sure they’re at the right place.

Agility equipment. Spots with parkour obstacles earn nearly four times more. These can be as simple as some ramps, tunnels or stumps to play on.

Dog bags, a trash can and hand sanitizer.

Off-street parking.

Extras for dogs, like a digging area and a water hose for cleaning up or drinking.

You can get even more creative to provide a memorable guest experience. For instance, you can offer throw toys or tennis balls, furnish seating and beverages for pet parents or provide access to amenities such as a pond, kiddie pool or trail.

Requirements For Hosting On Sniffspot

Spaces listed on Sniffspot range from small patios to entire farms. There are a handful of requirements that must be met, including:

The area is private.

Guests can access the spot without entering a private residence.

The space is safe and free from hazards to pups and their people.

The company provides industry-standard security features used by companies like Airbnb and Uber. For example, guests are verified, and dogs must be current on vaccinations and flea preventatives. Hosts can ban guests who do not abide by the rules. And hosts are protected by Sniffspot’s $2 million Host Protection Insurance.

To become a host, go to Sniffspot.com/host and sign up. Once you provide some basic info, add photos and set your availability, you can start making money — and maybe even meet some cute dogs.

