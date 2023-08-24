Lowe’s Labor Day deals are already here

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Labor Day is quickly approaching and that means it’s time for an end-of-summer sale at Lowe’s Home Improvement.

The Lowe’s Labor Day sale is running now through Labor Day weekend and includes deals on grills, fire pits, vacuums, kitchen appliances and more.

Unless otherwise noted, the sale prices end Sept. 6. You do not need any coupon codes or memberships to shop the deals. Take a look at 10 of the best deals from Lowe’s Labor Day sale, happening now.

$499 (was $599) at Lowe’s

You can save $100 on this Pit Boss Pro Series 850-Square-Inch Hammertone Pellet Grill now through Sept. 7.

The grill has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility and can be used alongside an app so you can monitor the meat probes and temperatures without being right at the grill.

With a temperature range of 180-500 degrees Fahrenheit and a direct flame that gets up to 1,000 degrees, this product can sear, smoke, barbecue, roast, char-grill, braise, bake and grill.

$69 (was $89) at Lowe’s

If you’re looking for a small wood-burning fire pit, you can save $20 on this Origin 21 Copper and Black Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit now through Sept. 7.

Priced at $69, the 30-inch fire pit features a stamped design for increased airflow and elegance and has a mesh screen that protects you from the fire’s embers.

It also has holes for water drainage in case it’s left outside in the rain, along with a weather-resistant cover. It comes with a 20-inch poker.

$199 (was $219) at Lowe’s

Fall is nearly here and that means it will soon be time to clean up fallen leaves.

You can save $20 on this Ego Power+ 56-volt Battery Handheld Leaf Blower, now priced at $199. The leaf blower has air speeds up to 170 miles per hour, which can blow wet leaves and grass, rocks and other debris.

The ergonomically designed leaf blower runs for up to 70 minutes on a single charge. Because it runs on battery power, it is quieter than a gas leaf blower.

$1,358.30 (was $1,598) at Lowe’s

If your patio is in need of a refresh, you can save $239.70 on this allen + roth 10-by-10-foot Metal Square Screened Gazebo with Steel Roof, now priced at $1,358.30.

The gazebo is made with a steel frame and powder-coated finish to help resist rust. It also includes a zippered polyester mesh mosquito net that closes on all four sides.

The gazebo is actually on sale until Dec. 1, but you may want to order it soon regardless in case it sells out.

$3.33 (was $3.98 each) at Lowe’s

If you have flower beds that still need attention before the fall, you can get Premium Color 2-Cubic-Foot Mulch in either black, brown or red for $3.33 per bag, or 3 for $10.

Each bag covers 2 cubic feet, so you’ll want to make sure you measure and know how much you need before making your purchase. The mulch works by controlling moisture, which helps reduce water use and regulates soil temperature.

$3,249 (was $3,649) at Lowe’s

You’ll save $400 on this Husqvarna Special Edition Z254F Zero-Turn Lawn Mower, now priced at $3,249.

This rugged lawn mower works for variety of flat yard types, even if they have obstacles. It features a Kawasaki V-twin engine and can cut, discharge, bag and mulch.

This powerful, durable mower also has a patent-pending park brake system, comfortable seating, and ergonomic controls.

$149 (was $179) at Lowe’s

If you’re looking to improve your home security, you can save $30 on this second-generation Google Nest Doorbell (wired) in Snow, now priced at $149.

The doorbell will alert you when someone is at your house and can tell the difference between a person, package, animal and vehicle. With built-in night vision and a taller camera, you can see people and packages left on the ground as close as 8 inches from your door.

The sale ends Sept. 5, so make sure you order the doorbell soon.

$89.99 (was $99.99) at Lowe’s

You can save $10 on this Ninja 60-inch Cord 5-Speed Black Hand Mixer now through Sept. 4. It’s both a powerful mixer and an immersion blender.

Listed as a bestseller on Lowe’s website, the hand mixer is now priced at $89.99. A powerful base comes with attachments that allow you to mix, whisk and blend to make cookie dough, drinks, soups and other foods. It features five mixing speeds and two blending speeds.

The blending arm even comes with a built-in pan guard, which allows you to blend directly in deep pots or pans without scratching them.

$799 (was $999) at Lowe’s

You’ll save $200 on this iRobot Auto Charging Pet Robotic Vacuum and Mop, now priced at $799. It seamlessly transitions between different flooring types.

The vacuum works on both hard floors and carpet, while the mop works on hard floors. When on hard surfaces, it vacuums and mops at the same time. It will also lift water out of the carpet so you don’t have to deal with soaking wet carpet.

The sale ends Sept. 2, so you’ll want to order the vacuum soon.

$222.95 (was $571.66) at Lowe’s

You can save $348.71 on this Sego Lily Cheyenne 32-inch Gray Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table, now priced at $222.95.

The fire pit table comes in three colors, although the gray version is the one discounted the most. It’s made of ceramic with a polyethylene wicker base and galvanized steel frame. It’s weather-resistant and can be used as just a table if you do not want to light a fire. The sale ends Aug. 30, so you’ll want to add it to your cart before Labor Day weekend.

