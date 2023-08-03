Amazon has a great deal on this webcam

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you work from home — or simply enjoy video chatting with friends and family — a high-quality webcam is essential.

Now for a limited time, Amazon is offering a deal on this Logitech C270 HD Webcam that has a built-in microphone and allows you to record your calls. The webcam also has light correction and works with Skype, Google Hangouts and FaceTime for Macs.

Regularly priced at $39.99, the webcam is currently 54% off, priced at $18.30. This is a savings of $21.69. It is compatible with Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows 7, along with Windows 8 and above. It requires Windows 7 and higher for making HD video calls. It also works with Mac OS X 10.10 or higher.

There are no coupon codes or memberships required, but you will need an Amazon Prime membership if you’d like free two-day shipping. Amazon prices change frequently, so there’s no saying when the sale will end. If you’re in need of a webcam, you’ll want to add it to your cart quickly.

The webcam features a built-in mic, automatic light correction and a 60-degree field of view so you don’t show too much of your background. You’ll be able to upload HD videos quickly to share on YouTube or other social media sites.

It has a five-foot cord so you don’t have to have it directly attached to a computer. The webcam is also easy to install and remove, so you can take it on the go if you travel often. With eight gigabytes of RAM and 200 megabytes of hard drive space, you can record calls or videos and store them to watch later.

If you need more light with your camera, you can also order the same webcam with aLitra Glow LED Streaming Light for $68.29, a savings of $31.69 from the regular price of $99.98.

Buy the Logitech HD Webcam from Amazon for $18.30 (was $39.99).

Amazon has a great deal on this webcam by Kaitlin Gates originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

