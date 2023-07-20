The Little People Collector series has a new ‘Friends’ toy set

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fisher-Price is adding to its Little People Collector series with a new set inspired by one of the most beloved television shows of all time.

The new Little People Collector “Friends The Television Series” set features all six members of the “Friends” cast: Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe. Packaged in a box as purple as Monica’s apartment walls, you can purchase the Little People set online via Amazon or Mattel Creations for $30.

While they look like toys and can be played with by people of any age, Mattel says they are more suitable for collectors and fans ages 13 and older.

Fisher-Price

Fans will notice some fun Easter eggs in the packaging, including Marcel, Ross’s pet monkey, and what looks like the cheesecake that Rachel, Chandler and Joey eat off the floor in the hallway from the episode “The One With All the Cheesecakes.”

Phoebe and Joey appear to be dressed in clothes from the same episode, “The One Where No One’s Ready,” with Phoebe wearing a Christmas ribbon to cover a hummus stain on her dress and Joey wearing all of Chandler’s clothing. That was payback of sorts for Chandler hiding Joey’s undergarments after Joey sat in Chandler’s chair.

Ross, on the other hand, is dressed from the episode “The One with All the Resolutions,” wearing a pair of leather pants that don’t quite fit. In that episode, he tries to use baby powder and lotion to get the pants on, creating a mess in the bathroom of a woman he is on a date with. Rachel is sporting her classic haircut and wearing her coffee shop uniform, Monica is dressed as a chef and Chandler comes with his and Joey’s pet duck.

Fisher-Price

You’ll find a few other “Friends” items for sale as well, like this Lego set. Other Little People Collector Sets include ones inspired by “Ted Lasso,” The Beatles, “Golden Girls” and “The Office.”

Will you be adding the Little People Collector “Friends The Television Series” set to your shopping cart?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.