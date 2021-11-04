Starbucks releases holiday-themed cups

Starbucks has released this year's holiday-themed cups.

The coffee company released the cups on Thursday, which come in four designs: wrapping paper, ribbons on a gift box, holiday lights, and a candy cane.

Starbucks also announced they are releasing holiday-themed drinks as well.

This year, they are releasing an iced sugar cookie almond milk latte, the company's first-holiday beverage made with non-dairy milk.

Starbucks said it's bringing back its peppermint mocha and Irish cream cold brew.

They are also releasing a new holiday treat, reindeer cake pop.