Nonprofit breaks record for longest line of socks, will donate them to homeless

FRESNO, Calif. — A nonprofit in California broke the Guinness World Record for the longest line of socks and the articles of clothing will go to a good cause.

The Fresno Mission started a sock drive earlier this year to secure the much-needed items.

"We looked around, like, 'Hey, we're lacking certain things and one of them was socks, which is really a tool for us so, we said, 'Hey what if we did a sock drive?’ And, ‘Hey what if we did something really cool and break the world record?’" said Matthew Dildine, the CEO of the Fresno Mission. "Seven miles long. The current world record is being held by a city in Australia, so that will take around 80,000 socks."

The organization told KFSN that it took more than six months to collect the 80,000 socks needed to stretch seven miles.

On Saturday, volunteers and staff lined the socks up over the course of a few hours and they officially broke the record.

The best part is that the thousands of socks will now be handed out to people experiencing homelessness.

Though the CEO of the Fresno Mission is proud of the record his organization broke, he told KFSN that he’s more excited to start getting the socks out to those in need.