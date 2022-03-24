Dog that was abandoned by previous owners who thought it was gay has a new home

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A dog that was reportedly abandoned by its previous owners at a North Carolina shelter because previous owners believed the animal was gay has been adopted.

The dog's owners surrendered it after the dog humped another male dog, according to the local CW affiliate that originally reported the story.

Although homosexuality has been observed in more than a thousand animal species, experts say it is a common dog activity that is not sexual in origin and is instead used to demonstrate dominance.

Fezco, the 4- or 5-year-old dog, has been adopted by a gay couple from Charlotte who has been together for more than 30 years.

According to TMZ, Steve Nichols and his companion, John, adopted the abandoned puppy on Tuesday because they, too, had encountered discrimination.

This story was originally published by Jack Helean on Scripps station KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.