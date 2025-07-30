Recall issued over energy drinks mistakenly containing vodka

Energy drinks that mistakenly contain vodka are being recalled in half a dozen states.

High Noon is recalling two production lots of High Noon Beach Variety packs because some packs include cans containing vodka that were mislabeled as Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall notice Wednesday.

The cans contain vodka seltzer and were mislabeled as “sparkling blue razz”-flavored Celsius Astro Vibe energy drinks, the notice said.

Consumption of the liquid in the cans will result in “unintentional alcohol ingestion,” the company said.

The packs were distributed to retailers in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The recall was initiated after the company discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius energy drink cans to High Noon.

No illnesses or adverse events have been reported related to the labeling error, according to the company.

Consumers who purchased the beverages with the impacted codes found in the recall notice should dispose of it, the notice said.

Consumers are also encouraged to make sure any Sparkling Blue Razz Celsius Astro Vibe energy drinks do not contain the specific lot codes in the notice before drinking them.