Bacterial contamination concerns prompt recall of Walgreens nasal spray

A recall has been issued for more than 40,000 bottles of nasal spray sold at Walgreens stores nationwide.

The recall involves 1.5-ounce bottles of Walgreens Saline Nasal Spray with Xylitol.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the bottles may be contaminated with a microorganism identified as Pseudomonas lactis.

RELATED STORY | Cold and flu season is here; doctors see early cases, recommend the flu shot

The FDA classified the recall as a Class II, meaning use of the product may cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

The affected products include lot numbers 71409 and 71861, with expiration dates 02/28/2027 and 08/31/2027.

Consumers are advised to stop using the product. Those with questions about the recall can contact Walgreens.

The recall comes at a time when cold and flu season ramps up, a period when many people rely more heavily on nasal sprays to ease congestion.

RELATED STORY | What is subclade K? The fast-spreading flu type drawing concern