Deductibles, drug prices drive surge in health premiums

New numbers from the Kaiser Family Foundation show family premiums for employer-sponsored health insurance jumped 6 percent this year, reaching nearly $27,000.

Workers paid about $6,850 out of pocket. Employers paid about $20,000 per family.

Employers surveyed for the report cited rising prescription drug prices, hospital costs and demand for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs as factors behind the increase.

“Large employers know these new high-priced weight-loss drugs are an important benefit for their workers, but their costs often exceed their expectations,” KFF Senior Vice President and study author Gary Claxton said. “It’s not a surprise that some are rethinking access to the drugs for weight loss.”

Use of GLP-1s has been higher than expected, and some companies may tighten coverage next year.

Deductibles are also climbing, averaging nearly $1,900 for single coverage.

The increase outpaced wage growth for the year, signaling financial strain for the 154 million Americans who rely on job-based health insurance.

“There is a quiet alarm bell going off. With GLP-1s, increases in hospital prices, tariffs and other factors, we expect employer premiums to rise more sharply next year,” KFF President and CEO Drew Altman said. “Employers have nothing new in their arsenal that can address most of the drivers of their cost increases, and that could well result in an increase in deductibles and other forms of employee cost sharing again, a strategy that neither employers nor employees like but companies resort to in a pinch to hold down premium increases.”