Here are the traditional foods you can and can't carry on a plane this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving leftovers can be just as traditional as the holiday's main meal. But if you've also been traveling, you may want to be careful about what foods you try to bring home through airport security.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has published a helpful list of what Thanksgiving foods are and aren't allowed through in carry-on luggage.

Foods you can safely carry on the plane include meats like turkey, fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, stuffing, and even casseroles in a pan or dish.

But forbidden foods include gravy, canned goods, syrup and jelly. Homemade or canned cranberry sauce is also right out.

RELATED STORY | Winter storm meets Thanksgiving holiday travelers in Midwest and Northeast

Drinks like wine or sparking cider, and any other alcohol, are also not permitted.

Liquids in general are subject to the usual travel rules: The TSA says "Any food item larger than 3.4 ounces that can be spilled, spread, sprayed, pumped, or poured" must go in checked luggage.

TSA recommends keeping food items easily accessible and removing them ahead of time for separate screening, like you might do with a laptop.

The full list of travel-safe Thanksgiving foods is available on TSA's website.