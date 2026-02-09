Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

These school-safe cupcakes are free of top 9 allergens

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shows us how to make them. (Scripps News)
Looking for a cupcake that’s safe to share at school and loved by kids? These cupcakes are free from all nine of the top food allergens, making them a worry-free option for classrooms, parties and playdates.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shows us how to make them.

Allergen-free chocolate cupcakes
Yields about 12 cupcakes

  • 1 cup certified GF and allergen-free all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup cocoa powder (unsweetened)
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • 1/3 cup monkfruit preferred granulated sweetener
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ½ cup pumpkin puree
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • ¾ cup water
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • 1 tsp apple cider vinegar

    Frosting:

  • 2 cans full-fat coconut milk, chilled overnight
  • 2-3 tbsp maple syrup or sweetener of choice
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • Optional: Allergen-friendly chocolate chips or sprinkles

    Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a muffin tin with paper liners (or use a non-stick pan).
  • In a large bowl, whisk together oat flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk applesauce, maple syrup, oil, water, vanilla, and vinegar.
  • Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and stir until just combined.
  • Divide batter evenly among cupcake liners, filling about ¾ full.
  • Bake for 18–22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
  • Let cupcakes cool completely before frosting.
  • For the frosting, scoop the solid coconut cream from the chilled can into a mixing bowl.
  • Add sweetener and vanilla.
  • Whip with a hand mixer or in a stand mixer for 1–2 minutes until light and fluffy.
  • Frost cooled cupcakes and chill until ready to serve.
  • Add toppings if desired.
